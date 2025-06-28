Chicago police searching for four suspects in CTA Red Line armed robbery

The Brief At 1:40 p.m. on June 21, four suspects approached the victim on a Red Line train that was approaching the 69th Street station, located on West 69th Street. The offenders displayed a knife during the scuffle and cut the backpack straps to gain control of the victim's backpack and belongings; then left the train. Anyone with information about this case should contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit a tip via CPDTip.com, using reference #JJ302639.



Chicago Police are searching for four suspects responsible for an armed robbery with a knife on the CTA Red Line last week.

What we know:

At 1:40 p.m. on June 21, four suspects approached the victim on a Red Line train that was approaching the 69th Street station, located on West 69th Street.



The offenders assaulted the victim and forcibly took property from her backpack. The offenders displayed a knife during the scuffle and cut the backpack straps to gain control of the victim's backpack and belongings. Then the offenders left the train at the 69th Street station.

What you can do:

Police warn the public to be aware of their surroundings and sit close to a train conductor if possible while on CTA trains. They also warn people to keep belongings secure and hidden, including cellphones.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit a tip via CPDTip.com, using reference #JJ302639.