Chicago police seek car connected to East Side fatal shooting

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle used in a fatal shooting last May in Chicago's East Side neighborhood.

Antonio Avelar-Garcia, 30, was near an alley when he was shot in the back on May 17 in the 11200 block of South Avenue O, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Avelar-Garcia was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.