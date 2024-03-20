Chicago police seek CTA robbery suspect

Chicago police are looking to identify a man who they say robbed a woman on a CTA train.

The incident occurred around 9:35 a.m. on March 17 on a CTA Brown Line train located at 1536 N. Sedgwick St.

According to police, the man approached the victim, pushed her down onto a seat and grabbed her purse. He then ran off the train with proceeds from the purse.

The offender was described as a Black man between the ages of 40 and 50. He was about 6-feet tall and weighed between 160 and 190 pounds. He had a gray beard, was bald with gray hair on the sides of his head, and was wearing a black hooded coat, blue jeans, and a black-colored backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-745-4706. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.