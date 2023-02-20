Chicago police seek driver in South Side hit-and-run

Chicago police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who struck and seriously injured a person Monday morning on the city's South Side.

Around 6:03 a.m., police say the victim was near the intersection of 47th Street and Lavergne Avenue when they were struck by a silver Buick SUV.

The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Laporte Avenue from 47th Street, police said.

Surveillance image of vehicle involved in hit-and-run on Feb. 20, 2023.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4521. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.

No further details were immediately available.