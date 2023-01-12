Chicago police seek driver involved in Englewood hit-and-run

Police are search for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left one pedestrian critically wounded in Englewood on Wednesday night.

The victim was at the intersection of 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue around 9 p.m. when they were struck by a black four-door sedan.

The car continued southbound on Wentworth Avenue after hitting the pedestrian without stopping or offering help.

It is unknown if the vehicle has any damage, but some front end damage could be expected.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There was no additional information about the victim's condition at this time.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.