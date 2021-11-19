Chicago police seek driver of blue vehicle who struck and killed motorcyclist

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run on the North Side.

On Sept. 5 around 7 p.m., the driver of a blue Honda sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, was driving eastbound on Lunt Avenue at Western Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood when they struck a motorcyclist.

The driver continued eastbound on Lunt Avenue after striking the motorcycle, police said. The driver of the motorcycle died of his injuries.

Hit-and-run vehicle in West Ridge

According to police, the vehicle had an orange license plate, possibly a dealer plate.

If you have any information on the crime, you are asked to contact Chicago police or call 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

