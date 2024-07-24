Chicago police seek hammer-wielding burglary crew after 4 businesses targeted in under an hour

The Chicago Police Department is seeking to identify the individuals who burglarized at least four businesses in under an hour on the North and Northwest Sides.

In each incident, at least three offenders used a hammer to break the front glass door of the businesses to get inside.

The break-ins happened in less than an hour on the morning of July 19.

They occurred at the following times and locations:

In the 1400 block of West Balmoral Ave. at 2:25 a.m.

In the 6100 block of North Northwest Hwy. at 2:50 a.m.

In the 6700 Block of North Olmsted Ave. at 3:18 a.m.

In the 6700 Block of North Olmsted Ave. at 3:19 a.m.

Police said the offenders wore masks, hooded sweatshirts, and gloves. The male offenders are believed to be between the ages of 16 and 25.

Anyone with information about these crimes was asked to contact the CPD Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at cpdtip.com.