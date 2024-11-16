Chicago police seek help finding 'endangered' missing woman last seen in South Loop
article
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating an "endangered" missing woman last seen in the South Loop.
Leslie Thompson, 55, was reported missing Nov. 5 from the area of 600 W. Harrison Street. She got off of a bus from Kentucky and hasn't been seen since, according to CPD.
She's described as being 5-foot-5 with brown eyes and gray hair.
Police said there's a "high likelihood" that Thompson is in the Hyde Park area.
Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-856-3121.