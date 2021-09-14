Police seek man who robbed passengers on CTA Green Line train in the Loop at knifepoint

Chicago police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed two passengers on a CTA Green Line train in the Loop at knifepoint.

The attack happened about 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 when a male suspect approached two people on the CTA Green Line at Roosevelt Road and displayed a knife, according to police.

The suspect demanded an unknown amount of cash before fleeing in the first block of East Roosevelt Road, police said.

Chicago police released images of the alleged attacker, who was described as a white man between 20 to 30 years old.

The suspect was wearing a black White Sox beanie, a neon yellow "Staff Quick" t-shirt with gray sleeves, black sweat pants and black gym shoes, the alert said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Mass Transit Bureau of Detectives at 773-620-5873.