Chicago police seek help identifying suspect in deadly West Side shooting

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on the West Side.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Madison and Lavergne Avenue, outside a restaurant in the Austin neighborhood.

An altercation broke out between the suspect, described as a man with a medium build, short black hair and a beard, and a 30-year-old man when the situation escalated.

Police said the suspect pulled a gun and shot at the 30-year-old multiple times before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital by ambulance, initially in critical condition. A short time later, he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with more information on the suspect or the incident is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area Four at 312-746-8252.