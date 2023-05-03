Chicago police seek help identifying suspect in CTA robbery, stabbing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who robbed and stabbed a CTA rider on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim was riding the Orange Line in the early morning hours when the male suspect approached him and put a knife to his throat while demanding his belongings.

Police say the victim handed over his wallet and cellphone but was still stabbed in the neck and chest.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Suspect in CTA robbery and stabbing on May 3, 2023 | Chicago Police Department

He's described as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 30, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4706.