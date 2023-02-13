Chicago police seek Lake View armed robbery suspects

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects wanted for an armed robbery on the North Side.

On Jan. 26, the man and woman allegedly robbed a person in the 700 block of West Brompton Avenue in the Lake View neighborhood.

Police say the suspects then fled to a Mobil gas station located at 1234 N. Halsted St. and used the victim's stolen credit card.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

According to police, the Illinois license plate seen on surveillance video affixed to the suspects' gray BMW 750 Li sedan was expired and reported stolen from a car on Nov. 13, 2022.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-744-8263.