Chicago police seek man accused of indecent acts near school bus stop

The Brief Chicago police are investigating two incidents of indecent exposure near a school bus stop in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. The man reportedly tried to get the attention of students before performing lewd acts. Police released a description and are asking the public for help identifying the suspect.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of committing acts of public indecency near a school bus stop in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

What we know:

According to Chicago police, two separate incidents occurred on back-to-back mornings last week near the 2000 block of West 23rd Street.

In both cases—once on May 1 and again on May 2, just before 7 a.m.—the man was reportedly standing across the street from victims waiting for a school bus. Police say he attempted to get their attention by sticking out his tongue, then performed lewd acts.

The suspect is described as a heavyset Hispanic man with short dark hair. He was wearing a red jacket at the time of the incidents.

Suspect in indecent exposure incidents | CPD

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.