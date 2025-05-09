Chicago police seek man accused of indecent acts near school bus stop
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of committing acts of public indecency near a school bus stop in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.
What we know:
According to Chicago police, two separate incidents occurred on back-to-back mornings last week near the 2000 block of West 23rd Street.
In both cases—once on May 1 and again on May 2, just before 7 a.m.—the man was reportedly standing across the street from victims waiting for a school bus. Police say he attempted to get their attention by sticking out his tongue, then performed lewd acts.
The suspect is described as a heavyset Hispanic man with short dark hair. He was wearing a red jacket at the time of the incidents.
Suspect in indecent exposure incidents | CPD
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.