Chicago police seek man who kicked CTA passenger in the head during robbery

Chicago police released photos Monday of a person wanted in connection with a robbery and battery aboard a CTA Green Line train in the West Loop last month.

About 6:40 p.m. Feb. 22, a male suspect kicked male passenger in the head and took his cell phone while the train was in the 500 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.

The suspect was described as a Black man between the ages of 30 and 45-years-old, between 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4, and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds, police said.

(CTA)

He was wearing a light-colored jacket, red scarf, black pants and had teardrop tattoos under his left eye, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4443.