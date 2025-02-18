Chicago police seek man accused of public indecency in Logan Square

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a man accused of public indecency. The incident occurred on Feb. 4 in the Logan Square neighborhood. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Area Five Detectives.



Chicago police are looking for a man accused of committing a public indecent act in the Logan Square neighborhood earlier this month.

The incident happened at a business in the 2700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on Feb. 4 at about 9:55 p.m.

What we know:

According to Chicago police, the unidentified man entered the business in Logan Square and engaged in a public indecent act before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing black gym shoes with white laces, gray sweatpants, a blue cap with a red strap, a black jacket, and a gray hoodie.

What's next:

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Area Five Detectives can be reached at 312-746-6554. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at CPDTIP.com.