Chicago police seek man wanted in connection to CTA Green Line robberies

Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to three robberies on the CTA Green Line.

The man pictured above is wanted for a strong-armed robbery and two armed robberies that happened near Lake/Cicero and Lake/Laramie.

In both of the armed robberies the subject put the front of the firearm on the torso of the victim before demanding their property, police say.

Anyone with information about this individual can contact the Bureau of Detectives/Mass Transit at (312)-745-4443.