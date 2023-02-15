Chicago police seek suspect in Avalon Park shooting

Chicago police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting last week in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

Police released video of the suspect Wednesday showing him outside a home where he allegedly shot and killed 31-year-old Keith Strange around 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 7 as he loaded boxes into a pickup truck in the 8100 block of South Kenwood Avenue, according to police.

Strange was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.