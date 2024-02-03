Chicago police seek suspect in CTA Red Line robbery on North Side

article

Chicago Mass Transit Detectives are searching for the man accused of robbing a victim on the CTA Red Line Grandville platform last week.

The victim was at the Red Line station located in the 1100 block of West Grandville Avenue in Edgewater at 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 28 when the incident occurred.

Police say the offender, who was caught on security camera, sprayed the victim with a chemical irritant before stealing their cash.

The offender was described as a man between the ages of 19-25. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Mass Transit Section at (312) 745-4706.