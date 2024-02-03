Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police seek suspect in CTA Red Line robbery on North Side

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Edgewater
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Chicago police are seeking this individual in connection to a robbery on the CTA. 

CHICAGO - Chicago Mass Transit Detectives are searching for the man accused of robbing a victim on the CTA Red Line Grandville platform last week. 

The victim was at the Red Line station located in the 1100 block of West Grandville Avenue in Edgewater at 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 28 when the incident occurred. 

Police say the offender, who was caught on security camera, sprayed the victim with a chemical irritant before stealing their cash. 

The offender was described as a man between the ages of 19-25. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Mass Transit Section at (312) 745-4706.