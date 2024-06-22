Chicago police seek suspect in Lake View attempted kidnapping

A search is underway for a suspect accused in a kidnapping attempt in Lake View, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened between 7:30 a.m. - 8 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of N. Wayne Avenue.

A 12-year-old girl was approached by a man in a black SUV, who urged her to get into his vehicle twice, according to Chicago police. She refused and then went back to her home.

The suspect is described as a 50-year-old man with a shaved head, no facial hair, and was wearing a dark shirt and dark sunglasses, CPD said.

Residents in the area are urged to stay vigilant of their surroundings, to not let children walk or play alone and to notify police about any suspicious behavior.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact CPD's Bureau of Detectives - Area 3 at 312-744-8266.