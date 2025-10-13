The Brief Chicago police are searching for a suspect accused of grabbing a victim from behind in a reported sexual abuse incident Oct. 12 on the Northwest Side. The suspect is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a dark graphic hoodie, light gym shoes and a mask, police said. Authorities urge residents to stay alert, avoid using loud earbuds and walk in pairs; anyone with information can contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554.



Chicago police are searching for a suspect accused of criminal sexual abuse after an incident Saturday on the city’s Northwest Side.

What we know:

According to police, the attack happened Oct. 12 as the victim was walking south on Kedzie Avenue from Milwaukee Avenue.

Authorities said the suspect grabbed the victim from behind before fleeing north toward Wrightwood Avenue.

Police described the suspect as being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a dark-colored graphic hoodie, light-colored gym shoes and a mask.

Chicago police seek suspect in Northwest Side sexual assault (Chicago PD )

No additional details about the incident or the victim’s condition have been released.

What you can do:

Police are advising residents in the area to avoid wearing earbuds with loud music, walk in pairs when possible and remain aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Area 5 Bureau of Detectives at 312-746-6554.