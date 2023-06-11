Chicago police seek suspects in CTA Brown Line robbery in the Loop

article

Chicago police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing victims on the CTA Brown Line in the Loop last week.

The robbery occurred around 1:49 a.m. at the Library-State Stop in the first block of West Van Buren on June 4.

The offenders forcefully took the victim's cell phones before fleeing the train.

Mass Transit Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two people pictured above. The offenders were approximately 18 years old.

Anyone with relevant information about these individuals can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at (312) 745-4706.