Chicago police seek suspects in Grand Crossing murder

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying three people wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last June in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Reffes Brown, 69, was in the lobby of an apartment building in the 7600 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone fired shots about 5:40 p.m. on June 14, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was struck several times in the body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Chicago police released video Saturday that shows the three suspects get out of a dark Chevy Malibu and enter the building lobby.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.