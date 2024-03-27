Chicago police seek suspects in Near West Side robberies

Chicago police are looking to identify two suspects accused of committing several robberies on the Near West Side this month.

According to authorities, in each incident, the offenders approached the victims from behind and announced a robbery. One of the offenders was seen grabbing his waistband or putting his hand in his jacket to imply they were armed.

The offenders demanded the victims' cellphones, money, wallets, and passcodes.

The crimes occurred at the following times and locations:

1600 Block of West Lake St on March 3, 2024, at approximately 7:00 PM

500 Block of North Racine Ave on March 5, 2024, at approximately 6:40 PM

1400 Block of West Chicago Ave on March 5, 2024, at approximately 6:50 PM

800 Block of North Paulina St on March 6, 2024, at approximately 6:30 PM

800 Block of North Nobile St on March 6, 2024, at approximately 8:00 PM

The offenders were described as two Black males between 20 and 22 years old, wearing a blue hoodie with black pants, and a dark jacket with blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-8263. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.