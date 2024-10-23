Chicago police seek 2 suspects in shooting of teen at Hamlin Park

The Brief Chicago police are looking for two suspects involved in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy at Hamlin Park on Oct. 4. The suspects fled the scene in a red SUV after one opened fire, striking the teen near the basketball courts. Police have released surveillance images and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.



Chicago police are searching for two suspects after a 15-year-old boy was shot earlier this month at a park on the city's North Side.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 4 at about 2:18 p.m. inside Hamlin Park, located at 3019 North Hoyne Avenue in the West Lakeview neighborhood.

According to police, the suspects arrived at the park in possibly a red 2020 Buick Envision SUV with tinted windows.

Surveillance video shows two men exiting the vehicle near the basketball courts before one of them fired shots at the 15-year-old victim, striking him in the body.

The suspects then got back in their vehicle and fled the scene, heading southbound on North Seely Avenue and westbound on West George Street.

Suspects in West Lakeview shooting | CPD

Police are asking for help in identifying the two men involved. The shooter is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 20 and 35, standing about 5’7" to 5’9" and last seen wearing an olive-colored sweater and a gray baseball hat.

The driver is described as a Black male, also between 20 and 35 years old, and was wearing eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com.