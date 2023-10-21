Chicago police seek to identify man in investigation

Chicago police are looking to identify a person in an ongoing investigation. They are also hoping to locate the vehicle he was seen in surveillance images with.

Police did not reveal the exact reason for why they're trying to identify the male subject, just saying an incident occurred in the 3700 block of W. Roosevelt Rd. on Oct. 6.

The subject is described as a Black male, 25–30 years old, about 6-feet tall and weighing 250–300 pounds. He also has black hair and was wearing a black face covering, black shirts and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-8252. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDtip.com.