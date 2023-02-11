Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police seek to identify suspects in CTA Red Line robbery

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Individuals wanted for CTA Red Line robbery

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking the public's help in identifying five people who allegedly robbed a man at a CTA Red Line platform in South Loop earlier this month. 

The suspects followed the victim off the train at the Harrison Station at 2:10 a.m. on Feb 4. They beat him and stole his belongings, police say. 

The victim tired to get his things back and one of the offenders pulled a knife. 

Police say they are looking for four Black men and one woman approximately 20-30 years old. They were caught on CTA security cameras. 

Anyone who recognizes these individuals can contact the bureau of detectives at (312) 745-4706. 