Chicago police seek to identify SUV in connection to South Side homicide

Chicago police are seeking to identify a vehicle believed to be related to a murder on the South Side.

The incident occurred in Jeffery Manor near the 9700 block of South Merrion Avenue on July 19 at 7:10 p.m.

Police caught a dark-colored SUV on traffic cameras in the nearby area.

The car is missing the front plate and has distinct rims.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle, they are asked to contact Det. Carlson at (312) 747-8271.