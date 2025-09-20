Chicago police seek woman in Irving Park attack

The Brief A woman struck a victim on the head with a stick-like object after exiting a CTA bus on Aug. 15 in the 3600 block of West Addison Street, then fled on a bicycle. The offender is described as a Black woman, 20–35 years old, with long dreadlocks, wearing dark clothing, glasses, and a black Nike hat; she had earlier boarded the Red Line at Morse Avenue. Police urge anyone with information to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference JJ-35077.



Chicago police are searching for an offender who hit a victim over the head in the Irving Park neighborhood.

What we know:

On Aug. 15, a Black woman, between the ages of 20-35, exited a CTA bus around 5:45 p.m., according to police. The woman followed the victim off the bus in the 3600 block of West Addison Street. Then the woman hit the victim over the head with a stick-like object, and fled the scene on her bicycle westbound.

The woman first boarded the CTA Red Line train at Morse Avenue around 4:44 p.m. She was wearing a black Nike baseball hat, dark clothing, glasses and long dreadlocks at the time of the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use JJ-35077.