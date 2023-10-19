Chicago police seek woman posing as substitute teacher accused of sexual abuse attempt on student

Chicago police are looking for a woman who they say pretended to be a substitute teacher for a high school and tried to sexually abuse a 15-year-old student.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Oct. 10. According to police, the woman picked the male student up from a bus stop at 111th and Wentworth after asking for directions to Cottage Grove, claiming to be a substitute teacher heading to Butler High School.

The victim told the woman he was a student at Corliss High School, which is at the same location as Butler.

Police say the woman offered the boy a ride and he accepted. During the trip, the woman made multiple sexual comments and advances toward the boy, and attempted to unzip the victim's pants.

She then dropped the boy off at Corliss High School and drove away.

Vehicle suspected in attempted sexual abuse of Chicago student | CPD

The suspect was described as a Black woman, around 40 years old, heavy set, wearing a tiger/animal print bonnet. She was driving a black Merecedez Benz four-door with silver trimming.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-492-3810.