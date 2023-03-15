Chicago police seeking to identify suspect in CTA Blue Line robbery

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man that allegedly robbed a woman on the CTA Blue Line.

Police say the man pictured above stole a 26-year-old woman's headphones in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on Monday.

The incident happened around 5:05 p.m. at the Blue Line Division stop in Wicker Park. The stolen property was worth more than $500.

The offender is described as a Black man, approximately 18 years old.

Contact Mass Transit Detectives at (312) 745-4706 with information about this individual.