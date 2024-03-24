Chicago police seeking to identify suspects in robbery at Belmont Red Line station

article

Chicago police are searching for at least four suspects who allegedly robbed a CTA passenger near the Red Line Belmont stop this past week.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday at 3:36 p.m. at 945 West Belmont Avenue.

The victim was on a train when the suspects pictured above took their property while using force.

Mass Transit Police believed the suspects are between the ages of 18-25. Anyone with information about these men is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at (312) 745-4706.