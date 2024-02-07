Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police seeking to identify suspects in South Side carjacking

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Park Manor
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify at least three suspects in connection to an armed carjacking in the Park Manor neighborhood. 

A victim was forced out of his vehicle at 3:32 a.m. on Jan. 28 in the 400 block of East 71st Street. 

When the victim was kicked out of his car, he was struck by a passing vehicle and was seriously injured. 

The offenders stole the victim's car and fled. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Area One Detectives at (312) 747-8384. 

Chicago police seeking to identify these suspects in connection to South Side carjacking. 