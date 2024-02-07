Chicago police seeking to identify suspects in South Side carjacking

Chicago police are seeking to identify at least three suspects in connection to an armed carjacking in the Park Manor neighborhood.

A victim was forced out of his vehicle at 3:32 a.m. on Jan. 28 in the 400 block of East 71st Street.

When the victim was kicked out of his car, he was struck by a passing vehicle and was seriously injured.

The offenders stole the victim's car and fled.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Area One Detectives at (312) 747-8384.