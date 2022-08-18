Chicago Police Sergeant charged after video showed him kneeling on 14-year-old boy in Park Ridge: police

article

A Chicago Police Sergeant has been charged and relieved of his police powers after a video showed him kneeling on a 14-year-old boy in Park Ridge last month.

Michael A. Vitellaro, 49, faces official misconduct and aggravated battery charges.

The incident happened on July 1 outside a Park Ridge Starbucks.

Cellphone video shows Vitellaro pinning the boy to the ground, with the alleged officer's knee pressed to the child's back.

In a Facebook post, the boy's mother, Nicole Nieves of Park Ridge, says it happened when the boy moved a bike that was blocking the sidewalk. She said Vitellaro allegedly believed he was stealing the bike, even though the boy had his own bike at his side.

In the video, the boy’s friends come to his defense telling Vitellaro "get your hands off him" several times.

The friends were eventually able to free the boy, who is visibly shaken.

Vitellaro turned himself over Park Ridge police Thursday, where he was processed.

Chicago police said Vitellaro was relieved of his police powers Wednesday. The department declined to comment, citing an ongoing internal investigation.