Chicago police sergeant, officer to be charged in Pilsen shooting

A Chicago police sergeant and an officer will face felony charges connected to a shooting in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx will announce the charges on Friday. Her office has not released specifics.

The officer-involved shooting happened July 22, 2022, at 18th and Morgan when police confronted a group of men.

One of the men was shot, along with a bystander.

Chicago police say both officers have been relieved of their official duties.