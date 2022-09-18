Chicago police shoot armed suspect in Chicago Lawn, 1 officer hospitalized

Chicago police shot an armed suspect during an investigation in Chicago Lawn early Sunday.

Around 1:47 a.m., police say tactical officers were in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue for an investigation when they found an armed suspect.

An officer shot the armed suspect who was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

A weapon was found on scene and another was found in the area during the investigation.

One officer was taken to an area hospital for observation and is listed in good condition.

Currently, the specifics of this incident, including the comprehensive use of force, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department. The officer(s) involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

This matter remains under investigation and all further inquiries can be directed to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability at (312) 746-3609.