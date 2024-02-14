COPA releases bodycam video of officer-involved shooting in Little Village

An officer-involved shooting that happened in Little Village last year is now under investigation after bodycam video of the incident was released Wednesday.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released video of an officer-involved shooting that happened on Feb. 13, 2023, in the 2100 block of South St. Louis Avenue.

When the incident initially happened, Chicago police said officers in an unmarked squad car attempted to "conduct an investigatory stop" on a group of people near a double-parked car in the area when one of the individuals fled the scene "while in possession of a firearm."

Officers chased the man into a vacant lot and one of them opened fire, striking the suspect in the upper body, according to officials.

Police said officers immediately rendered aid before the man was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Chicago Fire Department officials said he was in his 20s.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, but it was unclear if shots were fired at officers.

No officers were hurt, but one was transported to Rush University Medical Center for observation, police said. Those involved in the shooting were placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days pursuant to department policy.

COPA was unable to release the video last year due to a court order issued on April 13, 2023.

Now that the criminal case has been resolved, the court order is no longer in effect and the materials have been released.

COPA said its investigation will end in the coming months, keeping with its commitment to transparency and timeliness.

All materials related to this case were released on COPA's website.