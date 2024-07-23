Chicago police shootout: 1 in custody after shots fired between gunmen, off-duty officer

One person was arrested after an off-duty Chicago police officer got into a shootout with gunmen Tuesday morning in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

The off-duty officer was confronted by several armed suspects around 5:30 a.m. when they began exchanging gunfire in the 10800 block of South Campbell Avenue, according to police.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan and one person was taken into custody. The off-duty officer was not injured in the shooting and there were no reported injuries, police said.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative duties for at least 30 days, per department policy.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.