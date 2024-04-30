Chicago police superintendent addresses campus protests ahead of DNC

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling addressed the recent protests occurring at campuses across the Chicago area, keeping a close watch on the upcoming Democratic National Convention scheduled for this summer.

Snelling expressed little concern regarding the protests, emphasizing that they have not posed a threat to public safety thus far.

Assuring preparedness, Snelling vowed that the police department will be ready to handle any situation that may arise when the convention descends upon the city on Aug. 19.

Speaking at a public meeting held at the Copernicus Center on the city's Northwest Side, Snelling highlighted the peaceful nature of the campus protests in Chicago and noted that the Chicago Police Department (CPD) had refrained from intervening.