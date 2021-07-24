Chicago Police Superintendent: 'Forgive your conflicts, street justice is never satisfying'

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown joined other officers and community leaders for a prayer march through one of Chicago's most crime-ridden neighborhoods on Saturday.

Brown said the city needs young people to put the guns down.

"Forgive your conflicts," Brown said. "Let that young man you are planning to kill tonight -- let him live."

According to Chicago's violence reduction dashboard, the Austin community has been victimized to more than 180 shootings so far this year. That is nearly one shooting a day.

"I am tired and my heart is aching from all the violence, and we just sit back and not say nothing," said Ald. Emma Mitts (37th).

Superintendent Brown says much of the violence is being fueled by two things: revenge and silence.

"Street justice is never satisfying," said Brown. "It is never going to build up this community."

Earlier this month, Chicago launched a new 24/7 tip hotline, which will offer monetary rewards up to $1 million. CPD has also dedicated a team of 50 investigators to follow up on those tips immediately.

