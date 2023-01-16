Chicago police: Suspect broke window of bar after using homophobic slurs toward man and woman

Chicago police are looking for a man who allegedly used homophobic language against two people and then used a hammer to break the window of a nearby business they went into.

On Monday, around 5:40 p.m., police say a man and woman were exiting their vehicle when an unknown man approached them and began yelling homophobic slurs and threatening them.

The suspect eventually walked away, police said.

The man and woman continued walking and entered a bar in the 1500 block of West Jarvis Avenue in Rogers Park. A short time later, the suspect returned and used a hammer to break a window of the bar.

Nobody was injured, and the offender is not in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.