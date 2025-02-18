Chicago police release images of suspect in public indecency incident
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person connected to a public indecency incident that occurred last month in the Avondale neighborhood.
Detectives released images of the suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
What we know:
The incident occurred on Jan. 26 around 4:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Central Park Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood.
According to police, the suspect is described as a Hispanic individual wearing a dark hat, coat, and pants, along with blue shoes featuring white stripes and a white sole edge.
Authorities are encouraging residents and nearby businesses to review surveillance footage from the date and time of the incident.
Suspect in Avondale public indecency case | CPD
What we don't know:
Police have not disclosed specific details about the public indecency incident.
What's next:
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CPDTIP.com.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.