Chicago police release images of suspect in public indecency incident

By Nic Flosi
Published  February 18, 2025 3:56pm CST
Avondale
The Brief

    • Chicago police are searching for a person accused of public indecency in the Avondale neighborhood.
    • The incident occurred on Jan. 26 around 4:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Central Park Avenue.
    • Area Five Detectives have released images of the suspect and are seeking the public's help in identifying them.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person connected to a public indecency incident that occurred last month in the Avondale neighborhood.

Detectives released images of the suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

What we know:

The incident occurred on Jan. 26 around 4:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Central Park Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood.

According to police, the suspect is described as a Hispanic individual wearing a dark hat, coat, and pants, along with blue shoes featuring white stripes and a white sole edge.

Authorities are encouraging residents and nearby businesses to review surveillance footage from the date and time of the incident.

Suspect in Avondale public indecency case | CPD

What we don't know:

Police have not disclosed specific details about the public indecency incident.

What's next:

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CPDTIP.com.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

