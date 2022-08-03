Chicago police to increase DUI patrols this weekend

Police will increase patrolling of DUI drivers Friday through Sunday in Chicago.

The first "DUI saturation patrol" will take place between 7 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday on the North Side, Chicago police said.

A second patrol will occur from 7 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday on the West Side, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

(Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The patrols will concentrate on a pre-designated area in the 11th and 20th districts with officers continually monitoring for signs of impaired driving, police said. The patrols will also look for speeding and safety belt violations.

Police said they may deploy their "Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit," which expedites the DUI charging process and allows for offenders to be released from the site with an individual recognizance bond, police said.

The last DUI patrol was July 29 in the 18th District, and resulted in 40 citations, police said.