Chicago police union returns to court to call for new judge in vaccine mandate case

The Fraternal Order of Police filed a complaint about the judge that ruled last week on Chicago’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate conflict.

The city filed for injunctive relief, saying that FOP President John Catanzara was trying to encourage an illegal work stoppage or strike by telling members to defy the mandate.

Cook County Judge Cecilia Horan ordered Catanzara to stop talking about the vaccine mandate on social media. Catanzara instead held private union meetings and talked to the broadcast media about the mandate, saying it violates the union’s collective bargaining rights.

Catanzara now says Judge Horan has a conflict of interest, due to her past work with Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The union wants Judge Horan to recuse herself.

Meanwhile, CPD Supt. David Brown released results of the mandate.

He said 67 percent of officers entered their vaccination status on the city’s portal. Of those, 82 percent are vaccinated, 18 percent agreed to do twice weekly COVID-19 testing. Twenty-one officers were put on a "no pay status" for refusing to comply.

Brown said there are no staffing shortages in the city.

The sheriffs from Kendall, Kane and Dupage counties said they will not use their resources to help Chicago, unless there is an emergency.

Sheriff Ron Hain of Kane County released a statement that read, "The polarization between the community and police is only reinforced by current Chicago politics."