Chicago police urge residents to make 'good decisions' this Halloween weekend

Halloween is just days away, with many celebrations being held over the weekend.

On Thursday, Chicago leaders gathered to promote their annual safety tips and it starts with city residents.

Officials are urging everyone to keep watch on their own blocks and speak up if anything suspicious is observed. You can use the city's anonymous tip line.

"Let's make it a fun and safe time in our city," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "Not one filled with tragedy. We've got to make sure we step up and support each other in this difficult time."

Chicago’s top cop says the police department is going to be deploying more officers over the Halloween weekend, dedicating resources to both individual neighborhoods and the CTA.

They also urge drivers to be cautious and continuously watch for children and pedestrians.

"We want everyone to have fun. We want you to be out. But we want you to be safe," Police Supt. Brown said.

Both Mayor Lightfoot and Supt. Brown stress there are dozens of family-friendly activites to get involved with from now all the way through Monday, from haunted houses to pop-up halloween parties, to "trunk or treat" events.

