Reported feces smeared on door handles of 8 Chicago police vehicles

By Nic Flosi
Published  May 9, 2024 9:29pm CDT
South Loop
An investigation is underway after several Chicago police squad cars were vandalized with reported feces in the South Loop early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:43 a.m. in the 1700 block of S. State Street. According to authorities, eight police vehicles were targeted with a substance smeared on their door handles.

A witness said the substance was feces.

The targeted vehicles were parked outside the 1st District Chicago Police Station. A door handle on the building was also smeared with the substance.

Nobody is in custody, and no injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.