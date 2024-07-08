Chicago police warn of armed robber targeting dating app users
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies targeting victims who met through dating websites.
In four separate incidents, the suspect arranged to meet the victim at a location or the victim's home.
After meeting, the offender displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings. In one instance, the offender stole the victim's car keys and drove away in the vehicle.
The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:
- June 26, 2024, between 2:30 PM and 2:45 PM on the 200 block of North Pine Ave.
- June 30, 2024, at 12:00 AM on the 200 block of North Pine Ave.
- July 2, 2024, at 9:30 AM on the 5300 block of West Van Buren St.
- July 4, 2024, at 2:34 PM on the 200 block of North Pine Ave.
Police are looking for a man in his 20s. He is described as 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask and a black hooded sweatshirt.
Police urge residents to take precautions when meeting someone from a dating app:
- Arrange to meet in a well-lit public place, like a restaurant or police station.
- Be aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts.
- If possible, bring a friend with you on the first date.
- Notice any unique physical characteristics of the person you're meeting.
- If a crime occurs, call 9-1-1 immediately.
- Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.