Chicago police warn of armed robber targeting dating app users

Chicago police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies targeting victims who met through dating websites.

In four separate incidents, the suspect arranged to meet the victim at a location or the victim's home.

After meeting, the offender displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings. In one instance, the offender stole the victim's car keys and drove away in the vehicle.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

June 26, 2024, between 2:30 PM and 2:45 PM on the 200 block of North Pine Ave.

June 30, 2024, at 12:00 AM on the 200 block of North Pine Ave.

July 2, 2024, at 9:30 AM on the 5300 block of West Van Buren St.

July 4, 2024, at 2:34 PM on the 200 block of North Pine Ave.

Police are looking for a man in his 20s. He is described as 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police urge residents to take precautions when meeting someone from a dating app: