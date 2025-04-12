Fatal crash in Mundelein: Man, 72, dies after SUV strikes guardrail

The Brief A 72-year-old man, Laurentino Marcos-Guzman of Mundelein, died after crashing his SUV into a guardrail Wednesday in unincorporated Mundelein. Authorities believe he may have suffered a fatal medical event before the crash; no other vehicles were involved. The Lake County Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team is continuing to investigate.



A 72-year-old man died after crashing his SUV into a guardrail in north suburban Mundelein, possibly due to a medical emergency, officials said.

Fatal Crash in Mundelein

What we know:

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a crash near Route 60/83 and Taylor Lake Court.

When they arrived, deputies found a Toyota SUV that had struck a guardrail. Investigators said the vehicle was traveling westbound when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line, entered the eastbound lanes and hit the guardrail.

No other vehicles were involved, and the SUV sustained only minor damage.

The driver, identified as Laurentino Marcos-Guzman of Mundelein, was found unconscious and not breathing at the scene.

He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

What's next:

An autopsy conducted Friday indicated Marcos-Guzman likely suffered a fatal medical event that caused the crash, officials said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team is continuing to investigate.