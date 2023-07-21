Chicago police warn of armed robbery scheme on Near West Side

Chicago police are warning the public of recent armed robberies, motor vehicle thefts and aggravated batteries on the city's Near West Side.

In each incident, police say the offenders steal an unoccupied, idling vehicle owned by a person delivering food. They then use the vehicle to commit robberies.

The offenders exit the stolen vehicle, approach residents and demand the victims' belongings at gunpoint.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The crimes occurred at the following times and locations:

1600 block of West Cermak Rd on July 20, 2023 at 1:58 AM

1800 block of Des Plaines Rd on July 20, 2023 at 1:59 AM

3300 block of Maypole St. on July 20, 2023 at 3:36 AM

4500 W Adams St. on July 20, 2023 at 4:29 AM

The offenders are described as three to four Black males, ranging in age from 18 to 25, wearing black ski masks and black clothing. They're all about 5-foot-6 to 6-feet inches tall.

A vehicle they used was a black Volkswagen Jetta, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-8253.