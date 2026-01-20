Chicago police warn of brazen overnight Honda Civic break-ins on West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a series of overnight vehicle burglaries targeting late-model Honda Civics in several West Side neighborhoods.
What we know:
Police said the suspects are men who may be driving a red Ford F-150. The offenders allegedly broke driver-side windows and removed airbags from the steering wheels of the vehicles.
The incidents happened on these dates and locations, according to police:
- The 800 block of W. 16th St. between 4 p.m. Dec. 21 and 8:05 a.m. Dec. 22 in the Near West Side.
- The 900 block of W. 18th St. between 9 p.m. Dec. 21 and 9:30 a.m. Dec. 22 in the Lower West Side.
- The 2200 block of W. McLean Ave. between 4 p.m. Dec. 21 and 6:30 a.m. Dec. 22 in Bucktown.
- The 2000 block of W. Armitage Ave. between 4:30 p.m. Jan. 14 and 5:30 a.m. Jan. 15, 2026, in Bucktown.
- The 2300 block of W. Flournoy Ave. between 9 p.m. Jan. 15 and 11:30 a.m. Jan. 17, 2026, in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.
The burglaries were reported after vehicle owners discovered damage to their cars, police said.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspects is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number P25-3-054.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.