Chicago police warn Brighton Park residents about string of residential burglaries

Chicago police are warning Brighton Park residents about a string of residential burglaries that occurred in March and April.

In each incident, offender(s) gained entry into a residential home or garage and took property from within.

The crimes occurred at the following locations and times:

3300 block of West 38th Place on March 25 at 4 a.m.

3200 block of West 38th Street on March 30 at 1 p.m.

3000 Block of West 38th Street on April 28 at 5 a.m.

The offender(s) are described as Latino men — ages 30 to 40.

They were wearing black jackets, black pants and black masks.

If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.